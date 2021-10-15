Zero- and low emission vehicles to be exempt from congestion restrictions

Electric, natural gas, autogas and hydrid vehicles, as well as and Euro 6 diesel cars that emit no more than 120g/km of carbon dioxide, will be allowed to enter central Athens any day of the week after the reintroduction of the congestion zone, officials decided Friday.

The operation of the so-called “Athens ring” (daktylios), was suspended during the Covid pandemic, is scheduled for October 25.

Under the traffic-calming measure, cars with license plates ending in an odd number can enter the city centre on odd days of the month and those with even numbers on even days.

With the exemption of low or zero emission vehicles from the rules, officials are now presenting the congestion zone as the “Athens clean ring”.