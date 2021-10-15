Child abuse ‘constantly multiplying’ in Greece

A complaint of child rape occurred on average almost every week in Greece in 2020, while one in 30 children had some experience of rape or attempted rape, according to data of the Hellenic Police.

More specifically, in 2020, well in excess of 300 cases of sexual abuse and pornography involving children were reported.

“This is an unhealthy issue, but it exists and is constantly multiplying,” said lawyer Glykeria Terzi, who deals with issues of abuse, speaking to state-run broadcaster ERT TV.

“Suffice it to say that the Child’s Smile, in the first half of 2021 alone, received 30,000 calls for incidents of child abuse, not only sexual but also other, such as psychological violence,” she added, while also noting that most of the perpetrators are family members or close family friends.