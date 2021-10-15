Policeman (28) suspended after firing live rounds into the air at night with friends

A 28-year-old policeman based in Athens was suspended from duty Friday after he, along with three friends, fired off live rounds into the air during the night in Crete.

According to the website CretaPost.gr, the officer began shooting into the air shortly after 2 a.m. in the Souda area.

After concerned residents called them, police found a weapon, bullets, empty shells and a small amount of cannabis.

During their arrest, the friends of the policeman hurled abuse at the arresting officers.

The recovered weapon will be sent for forensic examination, while a sworn administrative inquiry has been ordered on the incident.