Chios: operation underway to assist adrift cargo ship

A lifeboat and tugboat were dispatched Friday to aid a cargo ship that is adrift off the west of Chios.

The Comoros-flagged vessel has 15 crew on board.

Initial information suggest the vessel, which is carrying grain, has a rope jammed in its propeller.

Conditions in the area are described as good with wind at Force 4.

According to MarineTraffic, the ship, the Princess Eman, departed Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, on October 2 for Beirut. [AMNA, Ekathimerini]