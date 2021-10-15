ballos-weather-front-moves-north

The Ballos weather front caused major road problems in northern Greece Friday, with reports of motorists being trapped on a stretch of highway between Thessaloniki and Kavala due to torrents.

Heavy rainfall and the large volumes of water flowing down mountains have created torrents that cut across roads.

According to the mayor of Volvi, Diamantis Liamas, some motorists have been trapped on the road.

Traffic police have been dispatched to the location.

Earlier, a 112 warning was issued to mobile phone subscribers in northern Greece, instructing them to exercise caution as the weather front approached.

Conditions are forecast to be worst in Thrace, Macedonia, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, the southern Ionian Islands and the Northern and Eastern Aegean.