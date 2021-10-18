Flu shots more necessary than ever, experts advise

The flu vaccine does not protect against Covid-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine does not protect against the flu. Both are needed, scientists assert.

With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, just ahead of the flu season, scientists and health authorities are urging people, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups, not to neglect getting their flu jabs. The flu was not potent last year due to the Covid measures.

“Flu is unpredictable. There can be any version of it in terms of its severity or the time of its appearance. It may not bother us and we can have a quiet winter, but at the same time it can also cause a serious outbreak or even an epidemic,” said the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou.

Experts are concerned that the flu could hit more people this year, and more seriously, precisely because their immune system has “forgotten” the virus after a year of absence.