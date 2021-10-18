NEWS

Flu shots more necessary than ever, experts advise

flu-shots-more-necessary-than-ever-experts-advise

The flu vaccine does not protect against Covid-19 and the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine does not protect against the flu. Both are needed, scientists assert.

With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing, just ahead of the flu season, scientists and health authorities are urging people, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups, not to neglect getting their flu jabs. The flu was not potent last year due to the Covid measures. 

“Flu is unpredictable. There can be any version of it in terms of its severity or the time of its appearance. It may not bother us and we can have a quiet winter, but at the same time it can also cause a serious outbreak or even an epidemic,” said the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou.

Experts are concerned that the flu could hit more people this year, and more seriously, precisely because their immune system has “forgotten” the virus after a year of absence. 

Health Vaccine
READ MORE
don-t-forget-your-flu-shots-experts-warn
NEWS

Don’t forget your flu shots, experts warn

country-braces-for-flu-season-amid-pandemic
NEWS

Country braces for flu season amid pandemic

Healthcare workers in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, burn photographs of the SARS-CoV2 virus during a protest against mandatory vaccinations, outside the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry, on Friday. [Yiannis Moisiadis/InTime News]
NEWS

Government will be ‘ruthless’ against unvaccinated health workers

[Reuters]
NEWS

ECHR rejects Greek request for interim measures against mandated vaccinations

Health workers protest mandatory vaccination [file photo]
NEWS

Unvaccinated healthcare workers given second chance to get the shot

[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
NEWS

Suspension of unvaccinated workers begins