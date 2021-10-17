NEWS

Former PASOK PM continues meeting with KINAL leadership candidates

former-pasok-pm-continues-meeting-with-kinal-leadership-candidates

Former PASOK prime minister George Papandreou continued meeting with candidates for the leadership of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) on Sunday. The goal of the meetings is to reinforce party unity in the run-up to the leadership election.

Papandreou scheduled meetings with Pavlos Geroulanos and Pavlos Christides on Sunday, having already met with candidates Haris Kastanidis and Vassilis Kegeroglou on Saturday evening.

Papandreou is expected to speak on the phone with Andreas Loverdos and Nikos Androulakis on Sunday evening as both are away from Athens, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

