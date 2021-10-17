NEWS

Arrests, fines for violating Covid restrictions

arrests-fines-for-violating-covid-restrictions
[INTIME]

A total of 107,700 inspections were carried out yesterday by authorities (police, coast guard, the National Transparency Authority, Market Inspection Agency, Labor Inspection, regional authorities and municipalpolice) and recorded 366 cases of violation of epidemiological alarm measures.

According to the National Transparency Authority, total fines of €108,750 euros were imposed, while 26 companies were forced to suspend their operations for 7 days.

Police conducted all but 9,650 inspections and made 8 arrests.

The main violations concerned non-use of a mask indoors and non-observance of distances, non-posting in a visible place the company’s mask and maximum allowed customer requirements, having too many customers (this for businesses allowing the unvaccinated) and customers not possessing a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

As noted by the National Transparency Authority, “inspections continue across the country with the main goal of ensuring the implementation of the special operating conditions of companies and focusing on areas of high commercial interest.”

There are also inspections in elderly care and other welfare facilities, as well as on civil servants at their workplaces.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,712 new cases, 27 deaths

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Coronavirus: 2,313 more cases; 30 new deaths

no-plan-to-expand-mandatory-shots
NEWS

No plan to expand mandatory shots

alarm-bells-ringing-over-poor-vax-rate
NEWS

Alarm bells ringing over poor vax rate

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Covid: 2,665 new cases, 27 deaths

[AP]
NEWS

Greece records 2,601 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths