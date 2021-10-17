Arrests, fines for violating Covid restrictions

A total of 107,700 inspections were carried out yesterday by authorities (police, coast guard, the National Transparency Authority, Market Inspection Agency, Labor Inspection, regional authorities and municipalpolice) and recorded 366 cases of violation of epidemiological alarm measures.

According to the National Transparency Authority, total fines of €108,750 euros were imposed, while 26 companies were forced to suspend their operations for 7 days.

Police conducted all but 9,650 inspections and made 8 arrests.

The main violations concerned non-use of a mask indoors and non-observance of distances, non-posting in a visible place the company’s mask and maximum allowed customer requirements, having too many customers (this for businesses allowing the unvaccinated) and customers not possessing a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

As noted by the National Transparency Authority, “inspections continue across the country with the main goal of ensuring the implementation of the special operating conditions of companies and focusing on areas of high commercial interest.”

There are also inspections in elderly care and other welfare facilities, as well as on civil servants at their workplaces.