Turkish Cypriot leader makes contentious Aegean claim

Ersin Tatar, leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, gave a speech on Monday which included, among others, references to purported Turkish sovereign rights in the Aegean, the latest in a series of statements stoking tension in the region.

“In our struggle in the Eastern Mediterranean we defend our rights and interests in the Blue Homeland, the blue waters, and hydrocarbon exploration,” Tatar stated, before adding that the struggle is also “for our sovereignty, from the Aegean to the Bay of Alexandria (Abu Qir), the Blue Homeland, and in the sky. When we see all of this alongside Turkey, we understand that the Turkish presence in Cyprus is critical to the safety of Turkish-Cypriots.” [With information from SKAI]

