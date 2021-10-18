hellenic-fire-service-special-forces-trainers-to-attend-us-seminars

Five staff members of the Hellenic Fire Service will participate in specialist training seminars in the United States and will in turn train the announced Hellenic Fire Service special forces corps. This new force will be comprised of 500 specialists, including 50 foresters.

According to information from the Ministry of Climate Change and Civil Protection available to Kathimerini, the new corps will be based in six regions but the units will be able to rapidly deploy anywhere in the country.

In addition to this new corps, the new plan for the Hellenic Fire Service calls for the operation of radar and drones equipped with special software developed by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service to locate potential areas of risk.