Authorities announce 3,164 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths

Greek health authorities announced on Monday that 3,164 new coronavirus cases had been identified in the preceding 24 hours. The report by the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) also recorded 43 deaths and revealed that 347 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

The new cases bring the total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 697,033. There have also been 15,418 deaths over the same period.

Out of the 3,164 new cases reported on Monday, 15 were identified by testing conducted at points of entry into Greece.

Finally, the vast majority of the 347 intubated patients in Greece, 307 (88.47%), are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with only 40 (11.53%) patients being fully vaccinated.