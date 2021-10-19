high-speed-intercity-rail-travel-comes-a-step-closer

Greece’s rail operator TrainOSE moved a step closer to the licensing of five reconstructed Pendolino ETR 470-type trains after the decision of the parent company (Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group) to proceed with the installation of sanding systems, which are a prerequisite for the licensing by the Hellenic Railway Regulatory Authority (RAS).

Three of the trains are already in Greece and, as a result, Alstom, which is tasked with the installation of the systems, will start work on them. The two in Italy are scheduled to arrive in Greece in late November and early January respectively.

The Pendolino ETR 470’s maiden voyage is planned for January on Greece’s main railway axis connecting Athens to Thessaloniki. It will travel at a speed of up to 160 kmph.

The trains have been extensively upgraded and have improved features, including Wi-Fi connections and new passenger information systems.