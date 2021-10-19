Expert warns minors could become mutations ‘lab’ 

Minors are transmitters of SARS-CoV-2 and could serve as a “laboratory” for the creation of new mutations of the virus, according to the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, who once again called for the vaccination of eligible children against Covid-19.

Theodoridou cited the results of a study in children and adolescents with Covid-19 in Massachusetts in the US. According to molecular testing and cultures of respiratory secretions, children can carry high levels of live, replicating SARS-CoV-2 and the viral loads are no different to those among adults.

She also referred to the issue of the booster shots for those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson single dose, pointing out that, according to research conducted, the administration of an additional jab, which can be done two months after the initial vaccination, increases the effectiveness of the vaccine from 70% to 90%.