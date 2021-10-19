NEWS

Roads closing for Olympic flame ceremony

Two major Athens streets will shut down to traffic from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, due to the Olympic flame handover ceremony at Panathinaiko Stadium, police say.

Thinhru raffic and parking on Vassileos Konstantinou and Ardittou avenues will not be alowed during that time, police say. Drivers coming through Kallirois Street on the south and travelling to points north or toward the city center must turn righ into Vouliagmenis Avenue and make their way through Pangrati; conversely, drivers from the north wishing to continue to the south or the city center, mustuse Vasilissis Sophias and Syngrou Avenues.

The same restrictions will apply to a section of Archimidous Street, the street behind the stadium, between Antifontos and Klitomachou Streets, but for a longer period, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Travel Transport
[Intime News]
NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

NEWS

