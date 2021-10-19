NEWS

Greece-Cyprus-Egypt summit held in Athens on Tuesday

greece-cyprus-egypt-summit-held-in-athens-on-tuesday
[File photo from previous tripartite summit]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the 9th Greece-Cyprus-Egypt Trilateral Summit in Athens on Tuesday.

The three state leaders participating in the summit — Mitsotakis, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades — will make joint statements to the press at 1 p.m., before sitting for a working lunch. 

Before the meeting, Mitsotakis will meet with al Sisi at 9.30 a.m. at Maximos Mansion and with Anastasiades at 7 p.m. 

Diplomacy Politics
READ MORE
dendias-to-attend-eu-foreign-affairs-council-meeting
NEWS

Dendias to attend EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

athens-supports-the-withdrawal-of-all-foreign-forces-from-libya
NEWS

Athens supports the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

[AP]
NEWS

Biden’s Ankara pick says no two-state solution in Cyprus

[Twitter @elpidophoros]
NEWS

Elpidophoros, Anastasiades meet

Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York City, New York, 24 September 2021. [John Angelillo/EPA]
NEWS

PM ‘pessimistic’ on Cyprus issue; Greece to defend sovereignty

pm-guterres-discuss-cyprus-east-med-in-ny
NEWS

PM, Guterres discuss Cyprus, east Med in NY