greece-cyprus-egypt-summit-held-in-athens-on-tuesday

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the 9th Greece-Cyprus-Egypt Trilateral Summit in Athens on Tuesday.

The three state leaders participating in the summit — Mitsotakis, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades — will make joint statements to the press at 1 p.m., before sitting for a working lunch.

Before the meeting, Mitsotakis will meet with al Sisi at 9.30 a.m. at Maximos Mansion and with Anastasiades at 7 p.m.