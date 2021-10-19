Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Karpathos, felt in Cairo, Israel

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 shook the Greek island of Karpathos, in the southeastern Aegean Sea, on Tuesday morning, with reports saying it was felt as far as Egypt and Israel.

The tremor struck at 8.32 a.m. local time about 127 kilometers southeast of the island, at a depth of 58 kilometers, according to Athens’ Geodynamics Institute of National Observatory.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Speaking to Skai channel, the professor of geology and natural disaster management at Athens University, Efthymios Lekkas, said the tremor confirms the wider seismic activation in the region.

“Because it is a deep earthquake, it is easier to feel it in a wider area and no tsunami or strong aftershocks are expected,” he added.

The tremors were felt in the eastern Mediterranean with Reuters reporting that it shook Cairo and other cities in Egypt, while The Jerusalem Post said it was felt throughout Israel, quoting the Energy Ministry’s seismological division.