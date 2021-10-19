NEWS

Magnitude 6.1 quake jolts Karpathos, felt in Cairo, Israel

magnitude-6-1-quake-jolts-karpathos-felt-in-cairo-israel

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 shook the Greek island of Karpathos, in the southeastern Aegean Sea, on Tuesday morning, with reports saying it was felt as far as Egypt and Israel.

The tremor struck at 8.32 a.m. local time about 127 kilometers southeast of the island, at a depth of 58 kilometers, according to Athens’ Geodynamics Institute of National Observatory.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Speaking to Skai channel, the professor of geology and natural disaster management at Athens University, Efthymios Lekkas, said the tremor confirms the wider seismic activation in the region.

“Because it is a deep earthquake, it is easier to feel it in a wider area and no tsunami or strong aftershocks are expected,” he added.

The tremors were felt in the eastern Mediterranean with Reuters reporting that it shook Cairo and other cities in Egypt, while The Jerusalem Post said it was felt throughout Israel, quoting the Energy Ministry’s seismological division.

Earthquake
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Cretan abbot decries ‘trash’ sent to donation drive for quake victims

[InTime News[
NEWS

Minister visits Crete in wake of latest quake

seismologist-says-ierapetra-quake-was-main-one
NEWS

Seismologist says Ierapetra quake was main one

A crack is seen on the seaside following an earthquake in the village of Xerokampos on the island of Crete, Greece, October 12. [Reuters]
NEWS

Recent quakes in Crete are not connected, expert says

[InTime News]
NEWS

EU can mobilize assistance for Crete earthquake, commissioner says

[Sitia Online]
NEWS

Emergency response plan activated for Crete quake