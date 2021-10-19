One migrant dead, nine injured in Thessaloniki car crash

One man died and nine were injured when their van run off the Thessaloniki-Athens national highway and fell into a ditch shortly before midnight on Monday.

The accident happened near Halastra, a town 20 kilometers west of Thessaloniki.

Firemen who were called at the scene removed the dead driver from the wreck. His identity has not been confirmed yet. The other injured were transferred to Ippokratio Hospital in Thessaloniki with reports indicating that one of them is seriously hurt.

Traffic police is investigating the circumstances of the crash.