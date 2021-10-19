NEWS

One migrant dead, nine injured in Thessaloniki car crash

one-migrant-dead-nine-injured-in-thessaloniki-car-crash
[File photo]

One man died and nine were injured when their van run off the Thessaloniki-Athens national highway and fell into a ditch shortly before midnight on Monday.

The accident happened near Halastra, a town 20 kilometers west of Thessaloniki.

Firemen who were called at the scene removed the dead driver from the wreck. His identity has not been confirmed yet. The other injured were transferred to Ippokratio Hospital in Thessaloniki with reports indicating that one of them is seriously hurt. 

Traffic police is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Migration
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Migration Ministry says asylum seekers are properly fed in camps

transparency-authority-may-probe-pushback-claims
NEWS

Transparency Authority may probe pushback claims

[AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris]
NEWS

Female former Afghan lawmakers, judges meet Mitsotakis

eastern-med-sees-drop-in-migration-flows-in-sept
NEWS

Eastern Med sees drop in migration flows in Sept

In this May 21 file photo, police officers patrol along a steel wall at Evros river, near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border, in northern Greece. [AP]
NEWS

Greece boosts border guards, wants tougher EU action

[Intime News]
NEWS

Migration minister refutes allegations of migrant pushback in Messinia