Mitsotakis, Sisi discuss cooperation in energy, defense in Athens

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Greece and Egypt discussed ways to extend their cooperation in energy and defense projects during a meeting between their respective leaders in Athens on Tuesday, according to government sources.

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Abdel Fattah al Sisi agreed that developments in the wider region call for the development of a strategic relationship between EU and Egypt.

On his side, Mitsotakis informed Sisi about Turkey’s recent activities in the Eastern Mediterranean noting Ankara’s “destabilizing role” in the region.

The meeting was held ahead of the 9th trilateral Greece, Cyprus, Egypt summit held in Athens on Tuesday.