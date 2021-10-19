PM: Greece, Cyprus, Egypt unite in condemning Turkey’s actions in region

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi shake hands ahead of a meeting in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. Athens hosts the 9th trilateral meeting between the three countries. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt are joined in condemning Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, following the 9th Trilateral Summit held in Athens.

“We agree in condemning Turkey’s provocative practices and aggressive rhetoric. Unfortunately, the leadership in Ankara does not seem to understand the signs of the times,” he said in joint statements with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

“Turkey’s aspirations pose a threat to peace in the wider region. They do not foreshadow a constructive attitude for the solution of the Cyprus problem. The only way forward is the binding decisions of the UN Security Council.”

He called the trilateral cooperation established by Greece, Cyprus, Egypt “a beacon of stability” in the Eastern Mediterranean on issues ranging from energy and tourism to the protection of the environment and high technology, trade and shipping.

The three countries signed two more memoranda on the interconnection for the transmission of electric power and cooperation in issues concerning the Greek diaspora. “Energy is now becoming a bridge between Egypt and Europe,” Mitsotakis said.

“At a time that we seek to diversify our energy sources, Egypt may become a supplier of energy that will be mainly produced by the sun,” he added.