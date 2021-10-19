NEWS

PM: Greece, Cyprus, Egypt unite in condemning Turkey’s actions in region

pm-greece-cyprus-egypt-unite-in-condemning-turkey-amp-8217-s-actions-in-region
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi shake hands ahead of a meeting in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. Athens hosts the 9th trilateral meeting between the three countries. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

Greece, Cyprus and Egypt are joined in condemning Turkey’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday, following the 9th Trilateral Summit held in Athens.

“We agree in condemning Turkey’s provocative practices and aggressive rhetoric. Unfortunately, the leadership in Ankara does not seem to understand the signs of the times,” he said in joint statements with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

“Turkey’s aspirations pose a threat to peace in the wider region. They do not foreshadow a constructive attitude for the solution of the Cyprus problem. The only way forward is the binding decisions of the UN Security Council.”

He called the trilateral cooperation established by Greece, Cyprus, Egypt “a beacon of stability” in the Eastern Mediterranean on issues ranging from energy and tourism to the protection of the environment and high technology, trade and shipping.

The three countries signed two more memoranda on the interconnection for the transmission of electric power and cooperation in issues concerning the Greek diaspora. “Energy is now becoming a bridge between Egypt and Europe,” Mitsotakis said.

“At a time that we seek to diversify our energy sources, Egypt may become a supplier of energy that will be mainly produced by the sun,” he added.

Politics Diplomacy
READ MORE
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Sisi discuss cooperation in energy, defense in Athens

[File photo from previous tripartite summit]
NEWS

Greece-Cyprus-Egypt summit held in Athens on Tuesday

dendias-to-attend-eu-foreign-affairs-council-meeting
NEWS

Dendias to attend EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

athens-supports-the-withdrawal-of-all-foreign-forces-from-libya
NEWS

Athens supports the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

[AP]
NEWS

Biden’s Ankara pick says no two-state solution in Cyprus

[Twitter @elpidophoros]
NEWS

Elpidophoros, Anastasiades meet