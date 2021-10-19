Dendias to visit Oman on Oct. 20 to sign deals

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Oman on October 20 where he is to meet his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Βusaid, the foreign ministry announced on Tuesday.

The talks are expected to focus on the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Middle East and the Gulf region and on cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Dendias will also meet with the Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani and with Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy.

During his visit, two agreements are scheduled to be signed: A deal on a visa waiver for owners of diplomatic, official and special passports and an MOU for political talks.

[AMNA]