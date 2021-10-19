NEWS

Eight cities shows spike in viral load in wastewater

eight-cities-shows-spike-in-viral-load-in-wastewater
[Reithera/ Handout via Reuters]

Laboratory tests conducted on urban wastewater by the National Network of Sewage Epidemiology show a significant increase in the average viral load in eight out of 12 cities inspected from October 11-17, over the previous week.

The samples collected showed a massive jump of 176% in Volos, 50% in Alexandroupoli and 30% in Larissa.

Attica recorded a 12% increase.

On the other hand, the viral load decreased in Rethymno (-33%), Agios Nikolaos (-50%) and Iraklio (-68%) – all of which are in Crete – and Patras (-12%).

Wastewater analysis is believed to give an early warning for upcoming epidemiological trends.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP / Omar Marques]
NEWS

New coronavirus cases continue to rise with 3,739 reported on Tuesday

[Oded Balilty/AP]
NEWS

Expert warns minors could become mutations ‘lab’ 

[AP]
NEWS

Authorities announce 3,164 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths

pm-accuses-syriza-of-misinformation-doublespeak-over-pandemic
NEWS

PM accuses SYRIZA of misinformation, doublespeak over pandemic

opposition-slams-government-s-handling-of-the-pandemic
NEWS

Opposition slams government’s handling of the pandemic

new-covid-drugs-expected-early-2022-says-minister
NEWS

New Covid drugs expected early 2022, says minister