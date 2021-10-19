eight-cities-shows-spike-in-viral-load-in-wastewater

Laboratory tests conducted on urban wastewater by the National Network of Sewage Epidemiology show a significant increase in the average viral load in eight out of 12 cities inspected from October 11-17, over the previous week.

The samples collected showed a massive jump of 176% in Volos, 50% in Alexandroupoli and 30% in Larissa.

Attica recorded a 12% increase.

On the other hand, the viral load decreased in Rethymno (-33%), Agios Nikolaos (-50%) and Iraklio (-68%) – all of which are in Crete – and Patras (-12%).

Wastewater analysis is believed to give an early warning for upcoming epidemiological trends.