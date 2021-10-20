NEWS

Anti-flood works on Acropolis do the trick

anti-flood-works-on-acropolis-do-the-trick

The large-scale anti-flood work carried out in recent months on the Athens Acropolis saved it from the ravages of the Ballos weather front last week, Culture Minister Lida Mendoni said on Tuesday.

“Perhaps it was the first time that the Acropolis did not flood, in the sense that there is water that overflows left and right or which floods the construction sites above,” she told Skai TV.

“In recent months, the Ephorate of Antiquities has been systematically carrying out a large anti-flood project which started as early as 2020 within the framework of the sponsorship of the Onassis Foundation,” Mendoni stressed, adding that the system fully responded, which was not the case a few years ago whenever there was heavy rainfall.

Archaeology
