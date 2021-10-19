NEWS

Investigation launched into shooting of golden eagle on Crete

investigation-launched-into-shooting-of-golden-eagle-on-crete
[AMNA]

Prosecutors on Crete are investing the shooting dead of a male golden eagle, a protected species, following the discovery of the dead bird by members of the Hellenic Ornithological Society.

The killing of the bird is the fourth known such incident in involving protected birds of prey in Crete in recent weeks.

The dead eagle, called Lambros, was located on October 6 between Kapetaniana and Loukia in the Irakleio regional unit.

The protected bird was born about a year and a half ago and had been fitted with a satellite transmitter to monitor its movements.

An autopsy found he had been shot in the air from a relatively close distance.

Two rings that had been placed on the bird for scientific purposes had also been removed, possibly as a trophy by the person who shot it.

Forestry officials and police are participating in the investigation. [AMNA]

Animal Protection
READ MORE
kathimerini-s-1st-athens-esg-amp-038-climate-crisis-summit-premiers-on-tuesday
NEWS

Kathimerini’s 1st Athens ESG & Climate Crisis Summit premiers on Tuesday

bill-to-weaken-mandate-of-environmental-inspectors
NEWS

Bill to weaken mandate of environmental inspectors

An offshore drilling rig in the waters off the Cyprus coastal city of Limassol [AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File]
NEWS

Scientists urge speedy switch to renewables in Middle East

kathimerini-launches-1st-athens-esg-amp-038-climate-crisis-summit
NEWS

Kathimerini launches 1st Athens ESG & Climate Crisis Summit

cattle-grazing-banned-around-two-alpine-lakes
NEWS

Cattle grazing banned around two alpine lakes

Workers prepare a mule to drag a cut-down pine tree, burnt during summer wildfires, while setting up wooden barriers against possible floods on the island of Evia, September 23. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Greece’s fire-ravaged island now racing to build flood defenses