investigation-launched-into-shooting-of-golden-eagle-on-crete

Prosecutors on Crete are investing the shooting dead of a male golden eagle, a protected species, following the discovery of the dead bird by members of the Hellenic Ornithological Society.

The killing of the bird is the fourth known such incident in involving protected birds of prey in Crete in recent weeks.

The dead eagle, called Lambros, was located on October 6 between Kapetaniana and Loukia in the Irakleio regional unit.

The protected bird was born about a year and a half ago and had been fitted with a satellite transmitter to monitor its movements.

An autopsy found he had been shot in the air from a relatively close distance.

Two rings that had been placed on the bird for scientific purposes had also been removed, possibly as a trophy by the person who shot it.

Forestry officials and police are participating in the investigation. [AMNA]