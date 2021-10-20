Pressure, Covid infections rise as winter approaches

The jump in confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections Tuesday to 3,739 was the highest number of daily cases recorded since the end of August and corroborated the assessment of health experts that cases will rise in tandem with lower temperatures as winter approaches and more activities take place indoors.

There has been a steady increase in epidemiological indicators since last week, with an average of 2,647 cases recorded daily, which is almost 400 more than in the previous seven days.

In addition, 29 new deaths were recorded Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 15,447, while 356 patients were being treated by intubation (87.6% unvaccinated or partially vaccinated).

The average number of new hospital admissions in the last seven days has exceeded 200.

The pressure on hospitals in northern Greece remains high, with the occupancy rate in Covid ICUs consistently over 90%.