A pair of Turkish Air Force F-16s passed over the southeastern Aegean islands of Farmakonisi and Lipsi on Wednesday after entering the Athens Flight Information Region one minute apart at 2.13 p.m. and 2.14 p.m.

The two jets then split, with the first aircraft flying over the islet of Oinousses at 2:29 at 27,000 feet and the second at 29,000 feet.