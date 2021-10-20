NEWS

Greek, Omani foreign ministers discuss advancing economic ties

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi discussed advancing bilateral economic ties, the two countries’ shared commitment to the International Law of the Sea, cooperation within international organisations and developments in the Middle East and Gulf regions in a meeting in Muscat on Wednesday.

According to a Greek foreign ministry tweet, it was the first meeting between the two ministers.

Dendias will be in Libya on Thursday at the invitation of his Libyan counterpart Najla El Mangoush and will take part in the international ministerial meeting on the “Libya Stabilisation Initiative”.

The conference is a Libyan initiative and those invited are mostly Libya’s neighbours, as well as countries that participate in the Berlin Process, a foreign ministry announcement said.
The meeting is expected to focus on security and economic growth.

