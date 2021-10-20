No Athens tolls, but Daktylios returns Monday

There will be no tolls in the center of Athens, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou clarified on Wednesday, adding that there will be no measures beyond the usual restrictions on vehicles entering the city center downtown Athens that will take effect as of this coming Monday.

The restrictions are enforced every year and are designed to reduce traffic congestion in the city center.

According to the Daktylios system, vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers can only enter the downtown area on even days of the month, while those ending in odd numbers can only do so on odd days.

Vehicles excluded from the measures are electric, hybrid, gas or LPG cars, as well as Euro 6 cars that emit pollutants below 120 gr CO2 and drivers who have special permits.