New Covid infections remain above 3,000 mark

[Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP]

Greek health authorities announced 3,279 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday while 351 patients were being treated in ICUs, according to the data published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The overall death toll rose to 15,485 after 38 more people died of the disease. 

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 704,211.
EODY said 213 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals around the country since Tuesday, which corresponds to a daily rise of +10.94%.

