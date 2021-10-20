former-premier-george-papandreou-joins-kinal-leadership-race

Former Socialist prime minister George Papandreou announced his candidacy for the leadership of center-left Movement for Change (KINAL), in a televised address on Wednesday evening.

“We need a new change. For the citizens and the country. That is why the democratic progressive party needs to grow again. To join the other progressive forces in Europe and the world, which are staging a dynamic comeback,” he said in his address. “I decided to run for the leadership of the Movement. I will contribute with all my strength to make our party big and strong again.”

With the entry of Papandreou in the race, the number of candidates has now risen to seven: Pavlos Geroulanos, Pavlos Christides, Haris Kastanidis, Vassilis Kegeroglou, Andreas Loverdos and Nikos Androulakis.

However, it is possible for Kegeroglou will withdraw, as he indicated when it was announced that the former premier could return.

Papandreou said he had informed the incumbent Fofi Gennimata on his decision on Wednesday.

Gennimata pulled out of the leadership race last week, after she was hospitalized for health reasons.