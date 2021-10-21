doctors-to-walk-out-on-thursday-over-staff-shortages

Doctors at public hospitals, health centers, regional clinics and the EKAB ambulance service are on strike on Thursday after a decision by the Federation of Greek Hospital Doctors’ Associations (OENGE), which is demanding a solution to financial issues and “tragic staff shortages.”

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) is also participating with a work stoppage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Attica hospitals and a 24-hour strike at regional ones.

OENGE said the staff shortages and waiting times for simple medical appointments and scheduled surgeries – exceeding a year in some cases – are “pushing patients to private health groups.”