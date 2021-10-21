NEWS

Doctors to walk out on Thursday over staff shortages

doctors-to-walk-out-on-thursday-over-staff-shortages

Doctors at public hospitals, health centers, regional clinics and the EKAB ambulance service are on strike on Thursday after a decision by the Federation of Greek Hospital Doctors’ Associations (OENGE), which is demanding a solution to financial issues and “tragic staff shortages.”

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) is also participating with a work stoppage from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Attica hospitals and a 24-hour strike at regional ones. 

OENGE said the staff shortages and waiting times for simple medical appointments and scheduled surgeries – exceeding a year in some cases – are “pushing patients to private health groups.”

Strike Health
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Health workers to walk off the job on Tuesday

[InTime News]
PROTEST

Greek hospital doctors to walk off the job on Tuesday

tsiodras-covid-vaccines-have-prevented-around-8-400-deaths-in-greece
NEWS

Tsiodras: Covid vaccines have prevented around 8,400 deaths in Greece

dora-bakoyannis-reveals-cancer-diagnosis
NEWS

Dora Bakoyannis reveals cancer diagnosis

new-covid-drugs-expected-early-2022-says-minister
NEWS

New Covid drugs expected early 2022, says minister

flu-shots-more-necessary-than-ever-experts-advise
NEWS

Flu shots more necessary than ever, experts advise