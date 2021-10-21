anarchists-claim-responsibility-for-arson-attack-at-government-data-center

Self-styled anarchists have claimed responsibility for an arson attack against the General Secretariat for Public Administration Information Systems at Moschato, near Piraeus, on October 10.

In a statement posted on the far-left Athens Indymedia website, the group, which calls itself “Anarchist/s” said the attack aimed at showing solidarity to 14 detained individuals and warned of further similar attacks against unspecified targets.

A video posted on the website showed a group if black-clad people hurling four to five petrol bombs inside the yard of the building, causing damaged on the wall.

The facility in Moschato hosts gov.gr – the government website supporting the entire state mechanism.