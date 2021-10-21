candidate-drops-out-of-kinal-leadership-race

KINAL MP Vasilis Kegeroglou has announced he is dropping out of his party’s leadership race on Thursday following the decision by former PASOK Prime Minister George Papandreou to put himself forward.

“The decision by George Papandreou to run for KINAL president changes the landscape, not just for our party, but of Greek political life in general,” he said in a statement released to announce his decision.

Kegeroglou reaffirmed his intention to continue to serve as the KINAL parliamentary group secretary in what he calls a “crucial” time for the party.