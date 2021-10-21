Covid expert: epidemiological burden has increased significantly

The country’s “epidemiological burden has increased significantly” by 28% in the last two weeks, a member of the expert committee advising the government on Covid-19 said on Thursday.

Vana Papaevangelou, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Athens University, noted that the average number of cases is 2,872 per day and that the positivity rate had increased to 1.35%.

Speaking during the daily briefing on the course of the pandemic, Papaevangelou noted her concern for northern Greece, where there has been a significant increase in cases and vaccination coverage remains low.

She said the majority of patients in covid ICUs in northern Greece are unvaccinated and the occupancy rate exceeds 90%.

Hospital admissions nationwide are up 30%, with an average of 200 admissions per day.

Ahead of the October 28 parades to mark Greece’s entry into World War II, Papaevangelou appealed to the public to wear masks if they attend the event.