use-of-masks-at-parades-recommended-by-experts

People watching any kind of parade should wear a mask, health experts are insisting.

According to Vana Papaevangelou, professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at Athens University, masks should be used in student or military parades, wherever they take place, whether that be in Attica, northern Greece or Crete, as these events draw crowds.

She added that the epidemic burden has increased by 28% in the last two weeks, with the pandemic growing in northern Greece, where vaccination coverage remains low.

Meanwhile, health authorities Thursday announced 3,407 new cases of Covid-19, of which 703 were identified in Attica, 496 in Thessaloniki and 258 in Larissa. Three-digit case numbers were also reported in Magnesia (136), Achaia (126) and Imathia (123).

Another 34 people died due to complications caused by the coronavirus.