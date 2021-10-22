Interior Ministry: Ochi Day parades to last no longer than an hour

Student parades to commemorate Greece’s entry into World War II will go ahead as planned on October 28 but must not last longer than an hour, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Ochi Day, marking Greece’s rejection of an Italian ultimatum and its entry into World War II on October 28, 1940, is a national holiday that is celebrated with military and student parades.

The country’s central parade in Thessaloniki will feature military units only, with the student parade in the city taking place a day earlier, as is customary.

On Thursday, a health expert recommended that anyone watching any kind of parade should wear a mask.