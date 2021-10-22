NEWS

Interior Ministry: Ochi Day parades to last no longer than an hour

interior-ministry-ochi-day-parades-to-last-no-longer-than-an-hour

Student parades to commemorate Greece’s entry into World War II will go ahead as planned on October 28 but must not last longer than an hour, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Ochi Day, marking Greece’s rejection of an Italian ultimatum and its entry into World War II on October 28, 1940, is a national holiday that is celebrated with military and student parades.

The country’s central parade in Thessaloniki will feature military units only, with the student parade in the city taking place a day earlier, as is customary.

On Thursday, a health expert recommended that anyone watching any kind of parade should wear a mask.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
health-expert-does-not-rule-out-fresh-lockdown
CORONAVIRUS

Health expert does not rule out fresh lockdown

use-of-masks-at-parades-recommended-by-experts
NEWS

Use of masks at parades recommended by experts

[Konstantinos Tsakalidis/SOOC]
NEWS

Covid expert: Epidemiological burden has increased significantly

Healthcare workers shout slogans during a rally organized by their unions outside the Health Ministry in Athens, Oct. 21, 2021. Hundreds of Greek state hospital workers marched through central Athens as part of a 24-hour strike to protest staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations [AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]
NEWS

Striking hospital staff hold protest in Athens

[AP / Emilio Morenatti]
NEWS

Authorities announce 3,407 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths

[AP]
NEWS

Expert says 8,400 lives saved by shots, presents jab data