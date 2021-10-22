NEWS

Six candidates for Movement for Change leadership

six-candidates-for-movement-for-change-leadership

The ethics committee of Movement for Change (KINAL) on Friday approved the nomination papers of the six candidates for the election to vote a new leader of the party.

The first round of the leadership election will be held on December 5, with a second round, if necessary, on December 12.

The six candidates are: Nikos Androulakis MEP, Pavlos Christidis, former minister Pavlos Geroulanos, former minister Haris Kastanidis, Andreas Loverdos MP and former prime minister and PASOK leader George Papanadrou MP.

Incumbent leader Fofi Gennimata pulled out of the leadership race last week, after she was hospitalized for health reasons. [AMNA]

