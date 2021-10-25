panagiotopoulos-hails-merits-of-greek-french-deal

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos highlighted the benefits of the Franco-Greek military cooperation agreement for NATO and EU countries during the final day of the two-day summit of the Alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels on Friday.

At the same time, he noted that the approval of the strategic plan of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) is a further demonstration of the Alliance’s ability to ensure prosperity and security in a context of general instability, which includes migratory flows used for political purposes.

He further stressed the need for action on the issue of Afghanistan, both in terms of the possibility of it turning into a refuge for terrorists, as well as migration flows.