New extension of ban of entry for third-country nationals

Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority announced on Friday a new extension of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 until October 29.

In particular, the notam provides the prohibitions of entry for third-country nationals. It excludes passengers traveling for essential reasons and permanent residents of the following 36 countries: Australia, North Macedonia, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, United Kingdom, Israel, Canada, Belarus, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Ukraine, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Japan, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Jordan, Moldova, Brunei, San Marino, Andorra, Vatican, Monaco, Turkey, Kosovo and Chinese Taipei.

