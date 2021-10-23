One dead, seven injured in Perama police car chase

One man died and seven were injured, among whom six police officers, during a car chase early Saturday morning in Perama, a suburb of Piraeus port.

According to police sources, officers of the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit signalled the driver of a car with two passengers to stop for a check, but the driver sped off.

A car chase ensued which ended at Elpidos Street in Perama when the driver turned and rammed the police motorcycles following him. Officers started shooting towards the car, killing one suspect and injuring a second, while six officers were also hurt, the same sources said.

The third man inside the vehicle managed to escape and is wanted by police.