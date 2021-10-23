Man opens fire against gas company workers, kills one

One man was killed and another was injured in the northern Athenian suburb of Nea Erithrea on Saturday when a suspect opened fire against them.

The incident happened on Tatoiou Avenue, as the two men, who worked for a gas company, were completing maintenance work in the area.

The 40-year-old suspect appeared on a nearby balcony and fired at least five times towards them, hitting one worker on the abdomen and the other on his leg, according to state-run news agency AMNA.

Neighbors called the police which arrived just as the suspect was reloading his weapon.

Police said the suspect’s bedridden mother was in his apartment, while a search revealed other weapons and swords. According to the police, the suspect is facing mental health problems.