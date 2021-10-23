number-of-covid-patients-on-ventilators-rises-to-353

Health authorities announced 3,199 new coronavirus cases for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, down on Friday’s figure of 3,585.

Once again, the majority of new cases (712) were confirmed in Attica, while 551 cases were found in Thessaloniki.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 43 deaths, seven more than on the previous day.

There were 353 patients on ventilators, from 348 on Friday.

A total of 239 patients with Covid were admitted in hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 714,283 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15,598 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.