fm-to-sign-bilateral-cooperation-agreement-with-uk-on-monday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is expected to co-sign a bilateral cooperation agreement with his British counterpart Liz Truss in London Monday which will cover a wide range of sectors including defence and foreign policy.

“The agreement is not purely on defence as the agreements with France, USA and the UAE but a framework-agreement which will allow the deepening of the Greek relations with a country with which we have long and traditional ties of friendship” Dendias explained in an interview with Eleftheros Typos’ Sunday edition.

Focusing on the agreement with the UK ” a country which played a key role in the Greek independence, a country with which we fought side by side in two World Wars, a nuclear force and permanent member of the UN Security Council and guarantor force in Cyprus” Dendias underlined that “we are laying the foundation for the strengthening of this relation in a new framework after their withdrawal from the EU”.

“We will conclude and other agreements with main guideline the protection of our national interests in the context of mutual understanding and respect between the countries always based on the international law and the good neighbourly relations,” stated Dendias, adding that “after all the protection of our national interests and the broadening of the cooperation and alliances was and continues to be the main axis of Greece’s foreign policy”. [AMNA]