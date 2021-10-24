NEWS

Greece helps evacuate 18 from Afghanistan

Greece’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Sunday that “18 Afghan citizens of Greek interest” were evacuated from Afghanistan and were set to arrive in Athens, via Tbilisi, later Sunday.

“Earlier today, 18 Afghan citizens of Greek interest were evacuated from Afghanistan and are currently awaiting to board a flight from Tbilisi to Athens. Greece honours its commitments and fulfills its duty,” the ministry posted on its Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation of the 18 Afghan citizens was achieved after continuous efforts to overcome the difficulties, under the @GreeceMFA coordination and in close cooperation with @migrationgovgr ,” it added in a second tweet.

 

