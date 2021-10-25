NEWS COVID MEASURES

Safe distance trimmed to 1.5 from 2 meters

safe-distance-trimmed-to-1-5-from-2-meters
[InTime News]

The recommended distance people must keep from each other to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has been reduced to 1.5 from 2 meters, according to a decision published in the Government Gazette and taking effect on Monday.

Under the new guidelines, all private and public offices and services, businesses, entertainment and leisure venues, retail stores, etc. can reduce the minimum amount of space between workers and customers/visitors, regardless of their vaccination status. This applies to both indoor and outdoor spaces, though it was not clear whether it applies to public transportation, schools and universities.

The gazette also includes a ministerial decision allowing supermarkets and shopping centers to go back to regular operating hours after these were extended last year to facilitate customers whose numbers were reduced because of the stricter physical distancing mandate.

The extended working hours for supermarkets were from 7 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and for shopping center from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. These businesses retain the option of continuing with this schedule.
The new guidelines went into effect on Monday morning and will be reviewed on November 8.

Coronavirus
