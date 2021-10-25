NEWS

Ochi Day parades cancelled in another northern regional unit

ochi-day-parades-cancelled-in-another-northern-regional-unit

Another regional unit in northern Greece has decided not to hold any parades to mark the October 28 national holiday due to the increase in Covid-19 infections, it was announced on Monday.

Officials in Pella said the decision was in the interests of the health of the local community.

Ochi Day, marking Greece’s rejection of an Italian ultimatum and its entry into World War II on October 28, 1940, is celebrated with military and student parades.

The Pieria and Imathia regional units have taken a similar decision. [AMNA]

