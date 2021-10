A 40-year-old Piraeus port employee lost his life in a workplace accident on Monday.

The incident occurred on pier 2 of Piraeus Container Terminal, when, under unclear circumstances, the man was fatally struck by a crane bridge.

It is understood that the man had just finished his shift and had returned to gather some personal items from the spot.

The man was transferred to Nikea hospital, where he was pronounced dead. [AMNA]