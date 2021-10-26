NEWS

October 28 school parades also cancelled in Thessaly

[InTime News]

The regional governor of Thessaly in central Greece on Tuesday announced a decision to cancel the customary school parades on the October 28 national holiday marking Greece’s refusal of an Italian ultimatum and its entry into World War II.

The decision by Governor Kostas Agorastos comes in the wake of a similar ban in Thessaloniki and in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, amid concerns about rising coronavirus infections in these regions.

It was reached at a meeting of local government, education and medical officials in the regional capital of Larissa, which on Monday reported 273 new cases of Covid-19, in a population of under 145,000. 

Authorities have also seen a spike in cases at schools and an increase in the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the city’s wastewater.

Coronavirus
