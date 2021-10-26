fresh-clashes-erupt-near-exarchia

Several streets in downtown Athens were closed on Tuesday afternoon, including parts of Patission and Alexandras avenues, as fresh clashes erupted with self-styled anarchists near the district of Exarchia.

According to an announcement, the clashes were centered in the area around the Athens University of Business and Economics on Patission, with groups of hooded youths have barricaded streets with garbage dumpsters and are clashing with police.

Similar clashes had taken place earlier on Tuesday in the same area between police and a group of around 150 protesters marching against a court order compelling 14 individuals to submit a sample of their DNA to the police.

The court order is connected to an ongoing investigation into an incident at the National Technical University of Athens’ last November, when a group of some 50 self-style anarchists took over the rector’s office.