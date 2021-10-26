city-of-athens-to-cover-cost-of-fofi-gennimata-s-funeral

Fofi Gennimata will be laid to rest with full state honors on Wednesday and the City of Athens will be covering the cost of the funeral in tribute to her contribution to Greece, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said on Tuesday.

The center-left Movement for Change leader’s “exemplary attitude, the way she dealt with challenges and the value system she served, are valuable social and political legacies,” Bakoyannis told a meeting of the municipal council convened to discuss the service.

The mother of three died at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 56 years old.

She will be laid to rest at Athens’ First Cemetery, in the same family tomb where her father, Giorgos Gennimatas – one of the founders of the PASOK party Fofi Gennimata led before it became a part of Movement for Change (KINAL) – is buried.

The mayor and the entire municipal council will attend the service.