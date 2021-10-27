gennimata-to-be-laid-to-rest-wednesday

Fofi Gennimata will be laid to rest with full state honors Wednesday with the City of Athens covering the cost of the funeral in honor of her contribution to Greece, according to Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

The center-left Movement for Change leader’s “exemplary attitude, the way she dealt with challenges and the value system she served, are valuable social and political legacies,” Bakoyannis said.

The mother of three died at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 56.

She will be laid to rest at Athens’ First Cemetery, in the family tomb alongside her father, Georgios Gennimatas – one of the founders of the PASOK party.