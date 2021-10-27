NEWS

Gennimata to be laid to rest Wednesday

gennimata-to-be-laid-to-rest-wednesday
[SOOC]

Fofi Gennimata will be laid to rest with full state honors Wednesday with the City of Athens covering the cost of the funeral in honor of her contribution to Greece, according to Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

The center-left Movement for Change leader’s “exemplary attitude, the way she dealt with challenges and the value system she served, are valuable social and political legacies,” Bakoyannis said.

The mother of three died at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital on Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 56.

She will be laid to rest at Athens’ First Cemetery, in the family tomb alongside her father, Georgios Gennimatas – one of the founders of the PASOK party.

Death Politics
READ MORE
city-of-athens-to-cover-cost-of-fofi-gennimata-s-funeral
NEWS

City of Athens to cover cost of Fofi Gennimata’s funeral

Fofi Gennimata, the leader of KINAL, died Monday after a long battle with cancer. She was 56.
NEWS

Greece mourns passing of KINAL leader

greek-socialist-leader-gennimata-dies-after-long-illness
NEWS

Greek Socialist leader Gennimata dies after long illness

[InTime News]
NEWS

Tasos Kourakis, former SYRIZA MP and minister, dies

syriza-gov-t-knew-of-deaths-testimonies-indicate
2018 EAST ATTICA FIRES

SYRIZA gov’t knew of deaths, testimonies indicate

another-boat-suspected-of-involvement-in-greek-politician-s-death
NEWS

Another boat suspected of involvement in Greek politician’s death